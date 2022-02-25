      Weather Alert

You Laugh You Lose: Shatner Lingerie

Feb 25, 2022 @ 9:12am

The battle is tied up at 49 each…can Ben FINALLY secure his first lead in over a year??

TAGS
battle dad jokes Shatner Lingerie You Laugh You Lose
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!
Viral AGT Contestant "Nightbirde" Passes At 31
Meatball Appetizer
Louisville Restaurant Week Returns
Adele
Adele Inspires the Internet's New Favorite Meme
Jack Harlow Balled Out In Celebrity All Star Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On