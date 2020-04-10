      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

You Laugh You Lose: Breathe You Idiot

Apr 10, 2020 @ 9:00am

Ben possesses the Supreme Victor trophy…but will he be his own worst enemy???  #DadJokes

TAGS
Breathe You Idiot dad jokes You Laugh You Lose
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE