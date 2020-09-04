Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Vote 2020
#UnitedForJustice
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Vote 2020
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Featured
You Laugh You Lose: Bad Dog Jokes
Sep 4, 2020 @ 9:04am
Can’t Kelly hold on to the trophy? Plus…the Oaks fashion is ON POINT!
TAGS
Bad Dog Jokes
dad jokes
You Laugh You Lose
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dave Grohl Accepts A 10-Year-Old Girls Challenge For A Drum-Off
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl accepted a challenge by Nandi …
This Mom Transformed Every Room Into A Disney Theme
Kelsey Hermanson is a huge fan of Disneyland and the …
This Dog Loves Butterflies And It’s Precious
Milo the dog got really curious about butterflies a couple …
You Laugh You Lose: Farts & Shapes
Every week Ben & Kelly battle for the trophy in …
World’s Tallest Mohawk
A Minnesota man broke a Guinness World Record for having …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Vote 2020
#UnitedForJustice
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL