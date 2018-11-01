You Know It’s Over, When You Cover Up The Tattoos

Ariana, say it ain’t so! You and Pete Davidson are officially over forever and ever!? I thought you said there was a chance you were going to get back together! You have made it loud and clear that this is over by covering up your tattoos with him!

During her appearance on NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special, we saw that Ariana covered her tattoo that read “Pete” on her ring finger with a bandaid. Sorry but a bandaid falls off when you wash your hands so I thought that meant you were just temporarily covering his memories up until you get back together. I WAS WRONG. Ariana changed her tattoo on her left thumb that read “Reborn” that her and Pete both got, into a feather. She posted an Instagram story clinking wine glasses to rub it in our faces too. We get it! You’re never ever getting back together! It’s time to cover the tattoos!

I’m in tears look at how @ArianaGrande covered up her “reborn” tattoo pic.twitter.com/dYwRcVOvYW — 🙈💧💡☁️ (@BabyDolllAriana) October 31, 2018

Ariana still has some tattoos including her “Lumos” tattoo that she got for Pete’s “Harry Potter” obsession along with their matching tattoo, “H2GKMO” which stands for “Honest to God, knock me out.” Weird flex, but ok Ariana.

What happens if you get back together with him?? Better yet, what happens for every relationship moving forward and your love for tattoos? I guess you get more tattoos, but this time maybe make them a little bit smaller for the what if you are going to have to get them covered up again if you break up! Or you just stop getting matching tattoos with your significant others!