You Have To Sign A $1 Million Non-Disclosure To Watch Pete Davidson’s Comedy Show
This seems a bit extra.
Pete Davidson has been handing out non-disclosure agreements for fans to sign at his comedy shows before he starts performing. Audience members at Pete‘s most recent standup show at the Sydney Goldstein Theatre were forced to sign a lengthy contract that forbids them from tweeting or Instagramming any opinions about his performance.
One fan, Stacy Young, posted the alleged NDA on Facebook, which states: “The individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including by not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created.” If the NDA is broken, the attendee will then face a $1 million fine.
Phones and cameras have been banned before at shows, but banning fans from sharing any review or reaction at all is very unusual. The Real also talked about Pete refusing to do college shows anymore because of political correctness.
