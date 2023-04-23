99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

You Can Watch Coachella Live

April 23, 2023 9:08AM EDT
Share
You Can Watch Coachella Live
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Ferris wheel is seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Watch the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on YouTube!

So you’re not in California today for Coachella, but you WANT to be there. Good news, you can watch the music festival live on YouTube.

Today’s schedule for Sunday, April 23:
4:00pm – Livestream returns
4:00pm – GloRilla
4:45pm – Porter Robinson
6:00pm – Kali Uchis
7:45pm – Gorillaz Encore
9:20pm – blink-182
10:25pm – Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex

Here’s the rest of the weekend lineup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

More about:
Coachella
YouTube

POPULAR POSTS

1

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
4

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
5

Jonas Brothers "Waffle House" - Live on SNL

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE