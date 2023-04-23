You Can Watch Coachella Live
April 23, 2023 9:08AM EDT
Watch the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on YouTube!
So you’re not in California today for Coachella, but you WANT to be there. Good news, you can watch the music festival live on YouTube.
Today’s schedule for Sunday, April 23:
4:00pm – Livestream returns
4:00pm – GloRilla
4:45pm – Porter Robinson
6:00pm – Kali Uchis
7:45pm – Gorillaz Encore
9:20pm – blink-182
10:25pm – Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex
Here’s the rest of the weekend lineup:
