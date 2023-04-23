You Can Watch Coachella Live

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Ferris wheel is seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Watch the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on YouTube!

So you’re not in California today for Coachella, but you WANT to be there. Good news, you can watch the music festival live on YouTube.

Today’s schedule for Sunday, April 23:

4:00pm – Livestream returns

4:00pm – GloRilla

4:45pm – Porter Robinson

6:00pm – Kali Uchis

7:45pm – Gorillaz Encore

9:20pm – blink-182

10:25pm – Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex

Here’s the rest of the weekend lineup: