You Can Stay The Night In The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb

June 29, 2023 6:21AM EDT
Yep…it’s a life-size toy Barbie Dreamhouse that Ken has brought some Kenergy to with a little remodeling. And you can stay the night for FREE.

It’s got panoramic views of Malibu with 1 private bedroom and 1 bathroom. Guests will have to pay for travel to get there, and Airbnb is making a donation to Save the Children, which provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023. The “Barbie” movie opens July 21.

SEE THE LISTING HERE

