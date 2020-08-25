      Weather Alert

You Can Stay In Taylor Swift’s Former Tour Bus For $2,000 A Night

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:42am

In light of singers canceling their gigs due to the coronavirus, one enterprising Tennessee RV firm is renting celebrities’ idle tour buses to the public.

 

For $2,000 a night, non-celebs can stay inside one of the hundred-plus luxury campers that formerly transported the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and even Oprah to their various shows.

These million-dollar mobile mansions come with lots of upmarket amenities, including six bunks plus a queen bed in the rear, a fully-equipped kitchen, entertainment systems and a bathroom with a shower. Doors, windows and pop-outs can all be operated electronically. According to the owner of Nashville’s Hemphill Brothers, “This is a rolling five-star hotel on wheels.”  Each bus “is extremely custom, and no two are the same.”

Hemphill Brothers also offers tailor-made trips — which include a driver — to anywhere in the continental United States.   To help ensure a coronavirus-free caravan, the drivers are tested and the buses sterilized before each trip.

 

