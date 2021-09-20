You Can Stay In A Winnie The Pooh Cottage In England

A cottage inspired by the home of Winnie-the-Pooh is available for rent in England to celebrate the 95th anniversary celebration of the character. The “Bearbnb” cottage, a partnership between Disney and Airbnb, was designed in East Sussex’s Ashdown Forest by Kim Raymond, an artist who has been drawing Pooh for 30 years. And it legit looks like it’s in a tree with tons of details. You’ll see a “Mr. Sanders” sign above the door, and the cupboards are stocked with pots labeled “Hunny.” The cottage is stocked with yoga mats, journals and throw blankets while house rules insist you keep hands out of the honey pots and a snack of “a little something” at 11 a.m.
You’ll get a guided tour of the Hundred Acre Wood and play a rounds of Poohsticks, a game played by dropping sticks from Poohsticks Bridge. Single-night stays in the cottage will be offered for $130 starting Monday.