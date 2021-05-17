      Weather Alert

You Can Spend the Night in Iconic ‘FRIENDS’ Apartment

May 17, 2021 @ 6:42am

If you’re a huge fan of the show Friends and are looking to get away for the night, you are in luck! Fans can spend a night in the famous apartment featured on Friends for just $19.94 a night!

Booking.com and The Friends Experience in New York will set fans up for the night in a recreation of Monica and Rachel’s iconic purple-hued apartment.

The experience will also give fans a set tour of other standout pieces from the long-running television series, plus trivia, and more. This will basically sell out immediately! So get your computer ready to hit BUY fast!

