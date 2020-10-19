You Can Rent An AMC Theater For $99
You can now rent out an AMC theater for just $99. AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people and rates start at $99 plus tax… but the fee can increase to $349 depending on the movie, the theater’s location and any other add-ons like food and drink. Locally, it doesn’t look like that’s an option yet. But maybe soon? They have been offering streaming movie rentals for a year…more on that HERE.
It’s part of the theater chain’s effort to make some money as the coronavirus outbreak contributes to record industry losses. BTW…the number one movie at the box office was the new Liam Neeson movie, ‘Honest Thief’, with $3.7 million at the box office.
