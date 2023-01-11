You Can Order A Giant Tub Of Nutella Online

Woman shopping online with smartphone and credit card on hand

I was today years old when I learned that you can buy Nutella in BULK… And not just like several jars at a time. Amazon sells a 6.6-pound tub of that delicious, chocolate-hazelnutty goodness. And it’s only like $36 for it.

Things we consider perfect:

• Peeling the cover off a brand-new jar of Nutella

• Trying out a new Nutella recipe

• Hearing someone say “Nutella toast for breakfast”

• Being a part of family memories — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) January 9, 2023

If you do snag this giant bucket of wonderful, you might actually want to share it just so it doesn’t get half crumbly, half oily like it does when you forget it’s in the pantry.

I’m sure some people spread it on toast or dip fruit in it, but personally I like to eat it plain with a spoon on the couch while I watch Netflix. Unlike ice cream it won’t melt when you cuddle up to it. Did I just give you a really good idea for Single Girl Valentine’s Day or what?

Cue Lizzie McGuire singing “This is what dreams are made of.”

