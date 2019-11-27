      Weather Alert

You Can Order A ‘Baby Yoda’ Frappuccino Off The Starbucks Secret Menu

Nov 27, 2019 @ 10:05am

Proving just how popular the breakout star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian really is, you can now order a “Baby Yoda” Frappuccino from the secret menu at Starbucks.

The drink was invented by food blogger Totally The Bomb, so you won’t be able to ask for it by name.

Instead, request a matcha green tea Frappuccino with caramel drizzle in the cup (to represent the character’s cape), then top it with whipped cream and caramel plus some caramel ribbon crunch crunchies.

As with any beverage from the coffee chain’s “secret menu,” be nice to the barista and order when the place isn’t packed. Also, throw something into the tip jar.

TAGS
Baby Yoda Frappuccino Green matcha
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE