You Can Now Work Out With Shawn Mendes On Apple Fitness
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Shawn Mendes attends an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Well this certainly works as inspiration to work out! Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, and Uzo Aduba are among the first to join the new Apple Fitness+ feature!
There are music tracks to go along with each celebrity narration session. All you need to get the most out of this workout is an Apple Watch, a Fitness+ subscription, and a pair of wireless headphones, no phone needed. New episodes will be available every Monday through April.
Take a walk Shawn? Yes, please!