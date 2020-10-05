You Can Now Stay at the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Via AirBnb
The 30th anniversary of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ continues to get more and more exciting, first with the HBO Max special, and now you can actually stay at the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion thanks to AirBnb.
It’s in LA, and it will only cost people $30 a night to stay of course thanks to the shows’ anniversary. Will’s room even features a basketball hoop, plus there are dj tables and so much more.
A portion of the proceeds from the AirBnB will go back to the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club.