      Weather Alert

You Can Now Stay at the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Via AirBnb

Oct 5, 2020 @ 10:00am

The 30th anniversary of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ continues to get more and more exciting, first with the HBO Max special, and now you can actually stay at the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion thanks to AirBnb.

It’s in LA, and it will only cost people $30 a night to stay of course thanks to the shows’ anniversary. Will’s room even features a basketball hoop, plus there are dj tables and so much more.

A portion of the proceeds from the AirBnB will go back to the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club.

 

TAGS
30th Anniversary Airbnb Fresh Prince Fresh Prince of Bel Air Will Smith
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE