You Can Now Rent The Famous Jersey Shore House
The actual shore house where MTV’s Jersey Shore was filmed is now available to rent on Booking.com.
Clocking in at just over 1,600-square-feet of fun, the home — which looks just like the cast never left — can accommodate 11 guests.
You get access to the entire house, which includes a sitting area, indoor and outdoor dining area, kitchen (you better be making Italian!), balcony, terrace and yes, the duck phone is still there!
Though it depends on the time of year and days of the week you want to visit, the shore house will generally set you and your crew back $3,000 a night. Split between 11 people, that’s just under $275 a night for a chance to sleep in a piece of reality T.V. history.