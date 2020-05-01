You Can Now Get The “Beshear Bobblehead”
Now Andy can always remind you that, “we can’t be doin’ that.”
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Governor Andy Beshear. Voted the top-rated governor in the country by a recent U.S. News and World Report poll, Gov. Beshear has been giving Kentuckians (and the world) a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic every day at 5 p.m. His daily Facebook Live briefings typically get more than 300,000 views.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Governor Beshear Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and other Governors.
The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July. On a base bearing his name, the bobblehead features Beshear standing at a podium as he makes an announcement during a press briefing.
The “Beshear Bobblehead” joins bobbleheads of California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.