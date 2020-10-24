You Can Now Buy The BB Gun From “A Christmas Story”
The Red Ryder BB gun…the one Ralphie’s mom and teacher said “you’ll shoot your eye out” with…can be yours this holiday thanks to Daisy Outdoor Products.
The Arizona-based manufacturer will be producing a special edition, exact replica of the gun that Ralphie described again and again in the 1983 movie: “official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”
The actual BB gun that Ralphie eventually received on Christmas morning in the movie resides in A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. It went on display there in December 2015 after museum owner and founder Brian Jones bought it for the $10,000 asking price on a film collectibles website.
The movie gun’s previous owner, Gary Meck, was the production asset manager for the film. He said 6 guns were made by Daisy for the production. After filming, one of the guns went to Peter Billingsley (who played Ralphie), one to the film archives, and the others to Meck and various members of the production team.
Although Daisy had been making the Red Ryder BB Gun since 1940, the version used in the film never existed as a Daisy production model.
The current style at the time of the film did not have a sundial or compass, as described in the Jean Shepherd story that was the basis for the movie. So Daisy made a Christmas wish come true for little Ralphie by creating this unique model especially for the film.