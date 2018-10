Well this just certainly made life a whole heck of a lot easier! YouTube and Eventbrite have partnered to give fans a direct way to purchase tickets to artists’ live shows.

A button will now appear below videos for musicians with official Artist Channels (like Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Drake), which fans can use to purchase tickets directly through Eventbrite.

This may get bad for your credit card, just like the one-click purchase button on Amazon.