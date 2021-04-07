      Weather Alert

You Can Get Paid to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours

Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:35am

If you’re a fan of true crime TV shows there’s a chance you can get paid for your obsession. MagellanTV is looking for three true-crime fans to watch the shows on its network for 24 hours and be paid to do it.

If you fit the description of what the network is looking for the only thing you must do is binge and report your experience on social media. The job pays $100 an hour for a total of $2,400 and you’ll get MagellanTV free for a year to boot.

