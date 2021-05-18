You Can Get a Season Pass to Dairy Queen for Free Blizzards All Summer
Before you get too excited, this is for 20 LUCKY people. Dairy Queen has announced a whole new kind of season pass, the DQ Sweetest Season Pass to provide you with free Blizzards and so much more all summer long.
Here are those summer flavors:
From May 18th through May 24th, you can enter to win the DQ Sweetest Season Pass on their Twitter of Facebook pages. The DQ Sweet Season pass boasts a $5,000 value including access to all the blizzards you can handle this summer.
