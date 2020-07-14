You Can Get A Free Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme This Friday

How nice of Krispy Kreme to celebrate their 83rd birthday by giving us a free dozen donuts?! The catch: you do have to buy a dozen to receive a free dozen, but still.
YUMMY.
View this post on Instagram
It's our #birthday!! After 83 years, we're still hot! 🔥 To celebrate, this #Friday, enjoy a FREE #OriginalGlazed dozen when you purchase any dozen!! 🍩🥳 #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts Get the hottest deal of the year, 7/17 only! Participating US & CAN shops. Cannot be combined with other offers. All info at link in bio
A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:46am PDT
It's our #birthday!! After 83 years, we're still hot! 🔥 To celebrate, this #Friday, enjoy a FREE #OriginalGlazed dozen when you purchase any dozen!! 🍩🥳 #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts Get the hottest deal of the year, 7/17 only! Participating US & CAN shops. Cannot be combined with other offers. All info at link in bio
A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:46am PDT