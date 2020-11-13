You Can Design Your Own Oreos For A Delicious Gift
How fun is this? Now you customize your own Oreos online and there are so many designs to choose from.
Oreo has an online landing page that allows you to use OREOiD that gives you eight different creme filling colors or a “customize everything option” that gives you even more things to add.
For the creme color filling, you can pick red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, or white. When you check out, you can buy 20 two-count packs of cookies at $2.50 each, five eight-count boxes at $8.95 each, or a set of 24 cookies for $19.95. There is a minimum order necessary for the two-count and eight-count boxes that affects pricing.
If you decide to customize the entire cookie, you’ll have the ability to choose the creme color from those eight colors, decide if you want your cookies dipped in white or classic fudge, add sprinkles, and even add a photo or text to the front of your cookie. For this option, you can choose between a minimum order of 20 one-count boxes, a minimum of five four-count boxes, or a 12-count or 24-count box option. These prices range from $2.50 each to $52.95 for the 24-count option.
MORE HERE