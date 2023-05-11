You Can Be In A Book Club Run By Dua Lipa

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

If you’re one of those lucky people who doesn’t fall asleep every time they try to read a book, this is your time to shine. Dua Lipa is starting her own book club.

According to The Fader, the club “The Service95 Book Club” launches in June 2023 with everyone reading Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stewart. The book club is part of Dua’s weekly lifestyle newsletter “Service95.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SERVICE95 (@service95)

The 2020 book’s Amazon synopsis reads like this:

Shuggie Bain is the unforgettable story of young Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, a sweet and lonely boy who spends his 1980s childhood in run-down public housing in Glasgow, Scotland. Thatcher’s policies have put husbands and sons out of work, and the city’s notorious drugs epidemic is waiting in the wings.

And if you’re a reader-faller-asleeper, then you can just enjoy her aesthetic Instagram feed and listen to the audio book or something.