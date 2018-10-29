YIKES..This is the 2nd Worst Wide Box Office Debut Ever!

Ouch! You never want your movie to be get bad reviews during its release! Well “London Fields” starring Amber Heard takes the cake as the 2nd worst wide-release opening in box office history. The movie originally was released 3 years ago in Toronto and finally hit screens in the United States with its official release this weekend.

It was released by GVN on 612 screens, and only brought in around $160,000 averaging to about $262 per screen. YIKES. The film’s release qualifies as a wide release because it played on more than 600 screens, according to Box Office Mojo.

In case you were wondering, the #1 worst wide box debut ever goes to “Proud American,” a 2008 film that only brought in $96,000, and retold the creation of Walmart and Coca-Cola.