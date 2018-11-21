Yes, Mountain Dew Turkey Does Exist

There’s been tons of different ways to prepare turkeys shared by people over the years, but have you heard about Mountain Dew turkey? Yes, you heard right, turkey brined in Mountain Dew.

Reynolds Kitchen came up with the recipe, and they say that the sugars in lemon-lime soda actually help to caramelize the skin.

The night before cooking the turkey, all you have to do is mix equal parts Mountain Dew and water in a bucket. For every liter of mixture, add 1/4 cup kosher salt and put the turkey in the mixture overnight.

The day of cooking the turkey make sure to pat the turkey dry, stuff it as you like, season it as you like, place it in an oven bag, cook it, and enjoy!