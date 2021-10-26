Ye’s ‘Donda’ Busts a Billion on Spotify

The artist formally known as Kanye’s Donda album hit the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify!
Making Donda Ye’s fastest album to reach the billion streams mark officially… The long anticipated and somewhat controversial release plan saw Ye’s latest work of art hit the milestone in just under 2 months since the August 29th release date.
Scoring the biggest debut of 2021 on both Spotify (94mil) AND Apple Music (60Mil) on its first full day, it was hard to ignore the numbers early on, even for Drake stans eagerly waiting to defend CLB with their lives.
That being said… with the billy in the bag, our newly legally named Ye’ has still somehow managed to be bested by the chart topping Certified Lover Boy, Thugger’s new PUNK tape, and Lil Nas X’s Montero and others in the US…
.@YoungThug jumps into the #2 spot on the USA Album chart with #PUNK 💕🐍 (Oct. 15-21, 2021) #SpotifyCharts pic.twitter.com/waaiwOgnpU
— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) October 25, 2021
Donda or CLB? Were they even close???
What are you streaming most these days?