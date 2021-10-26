      Weather Alert

Ye’s ‘Donda’ Busts a Billion on Spotify

Oct 26, 2021 @ 2:17pm

The artist formally known as Kanye’s Donda album hit the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify!

Making Donda Ye’s fastest album to reach the billion streams mark officially… The long anticipated and somewhat controversial release plan saw Ye’s latest work of art hit the milestone in just under 2 months since the August 29th release date.

Scoring the biggest debut of 2021 on both Spotify (94mil) AND Apple Music (60Mil) on its first full day, it was hard to ignore the numbers early on, even for Drake stans eagerly waiting to defend CLB with their lives.

That being said… with the billy in the bag, our newly legally named Ye’ has still somehow managed to be bested by the chart topping Certified Lover Boy, Thugger’s new PUNK tape, and Lil Nas X’s Montero and others in the US…

Donda or CLB? Were they even close???
What are you streaming most these days?

TAGS
CLB Donda Drake Kanye Kanye West lil nas x punk Spotify stream Ye young thug
POPULAR POSTS
Indianapolis Family Goes Viral For Award-Winning Costumes
Ben and Kelly's Virtual Olympics: April Juggles
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail
"Red Notice" Looks Like the Most Fun Art Heist Movie Ever
Missed Connections: Soccer Mom And Girl Goggles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On