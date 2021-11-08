      Weather Alert

“Yellowstone” Prequel Teaser Trailer Starring Tim McGraw And Faith Hill

Nov 8, 2021 @ 8:22am

Fans of “Yellowstone” saw the two-hour premiere last night and Paramount+ rolled out the teaser for the highly anticipated prequel 1883!

 

Faith Hill plays matriarch Margaret Dutton, and real-life husband Tim McGraw plays the Dutton family patriarch. You’ll alse see Sam Elliott playing the “tough as nails” cowboy Shea Brennan.

We’re pretty excited about it,” McGraw also said in a video shared on his own Instagram. “Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliott. I mean, goodness gracious.” They also just celebrated 25 years of marriage!

 

