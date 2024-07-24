XYZ Presents: XYZ etc… Ep 1

Source: YouTube

Editors Note:

After years of explaining that XYZ with Erik Zachary is not a podcast, we finally decided to go ahead and make one of those too. At it’s core, XYZ is a content show based around witty perspective that comes in many forms; the radio, Instagram clips, long form video and more, serving whatever and wherever you need it to be … “this that and XYZ”. Now that we’re expanding the brand to include a dedicated podcast separate of our daily show, we figured why not add a few letters? Allow me to introduce, XYZ etc… our first podcast.

Enjoy!

EZ

EPISODE 1:

In our first episode of XYZ etc… Erik (thankfully) decided against being a good samaritan to a Amazon delivery driver in distress, Jordan breaks down how a rather unique primate encounter in Thailand made a bad friend worse and Trace demands that movie theatres implement an age restriction (if only there was a motion picture association of america that actually did that).