99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Writing fake news stories for each other to read off the teleprompter #podcast #comedy #improv

August 23, 2024 9:14PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Indiana School Janitor Makes It To "AGT" Semi Finals
3

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
4

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale
5

Olympic Officials Reject USA Gymnastics Appeal For Jordan Chiles' Bronze

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE