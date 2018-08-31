Would You Let Bradley Cooper Wipe Your Makeup Off Before A Movie Audition?

Cool story about Bradley Cooper helping Lady Gaga before her audition for their movie, “A Star Is Born”…he got a makeup wipe and took all her makeup off her face.

That’s pretty bold…how many people do you know that Gaga would allow to wipe all her makeup off? Gaga told the Los Angeles Times that going barefaced for her screen test helped her get into character.

She said, “It put me right in the place that I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real. I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

The movie looks incredible and is out October 5th.

