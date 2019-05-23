Would You Drop $200 On A Towelkini?

The Towelkini — the part-towel, part-swimsuit innovation that has the Internet buzzing.

Aria McManus designed the two-in-one item (which is 100% cotton) last summer as a way to replace the need for a towel. The product description says it “melds the two essentials for all things beach, no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy to lose swimsuit – here they come as one, materialized as ideal.”

You can wear it lying down for sunbathing purposes or can double-up as a dress…comes in gold or pink for the low low price of $199. specialspecial.com Despite some haters, McManus wrote on Instagram that it’s almost sold out.

MORE HERE