Would You Drop $200 On A Towelkini?

The Towelkini — the part-towel, part-swimsuit innovation that has the Internet buzzing.

Aria McManus designed the two-in-one item (which is 100% cotton) last summer as a way to replace the need for a towel. The product description says it “melds the two essentials for all things beach, no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy to lose swimsuit – here they come as one, materialized as ideal.”

You can wear it lying down for sunbathing purposes or can double-up as a dress…comes in gold or pink for the low low price of $199.  specialspecial.com Despite some haters, McManus wrote on Instagram that it’s almost sold out.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hospital Janitor Graduates To Be A Nurse At The Same Hospital He Once Cleaned These Sisters Are Selling Lemonade To Pay Off Community School Lunch Debt The World Is Getting Robbed Of Seeing Trinity’s Brian On The Bachelorette Karate Class Goes Wild After Kid Finally Breaks A Board Update: Naval Probe Into Sky “Art” This Dude Used The Girl Snapchat Filter To Catfish Tinder
Comments