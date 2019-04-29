Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert Has Been CANCELLED

Wait, is this the Fyre Festival? Woodstock 50, set to take place this August has just been CANCELLED! Well this is awkward.  At least they gave everyone months notice and no one had tickets yet!

In a statement today, Dentsu Aegis Network, the Japanese advertising conglomerate funding the festival, confirmed the news:

“Despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

