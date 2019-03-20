Woodstock 50 Reveals Its Full Lineup

Headliners for Woodstock 50 include Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Dead & Company, The Killers, The Black Keys and more.

The anniversary event is happening August 16th through the 18th, and also will feature Miley Cyrus, Halsey, The Lumineers, John Fogerty, Imagine Dragon, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and more.

Of course, they had to include some acts from the original Woodstock festival in 1969 like David Crosby, Santana, John Fogerty, Canned Heat and Country Joe McDonald.

 

