Woodford Reserve Releases Annual Holiday Bottle
Nick Hirst's serene painting “Winter Slumber” on a bottle of Woodford
For the bourbon lover in your family!
Woodford Reserve released its annual holiday bottle, which this year features the festive artwork by renowned UK-based architect Nick Hirst.
“Winter Slumber” captures a historic warehouse at Woodford Reserve, and the stone exterior of the building. This snowy scene, recognizable to all guests who have visited Woodford Reserve over the last 24 years, celebrates the fact that whiskey ages year-around, regardless of weather.
Want one? The one-liter bottles are on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $49.99.