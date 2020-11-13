      Weather Alert

Woodford Reserve Releases Annual Holiday Bottle

Nov 13, 2020 @ 8:25am
Holiday bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Nick Hirst's serene painting “Winter Slumber” on a bottle of Woodford

For the bourbon lover in your family!

Woodford Reserve released its annual holiday bottle, which this year features the festive artwork by renowned UK-based architect Nick Hirst.

“Winter Slumber” captures a historic warehouse at Woodford Reserve, and the stone exterior of the building. This snowy scene, recognizable to all guests who have visited Woodford Reserve over the last 24 years, celebrates the fact that whiskey ages year-around, regardless of weather.

Want one? The one-liter bottles are on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $49.99.

TAGS
Bourbon Holiday Woodford Reserve
POPULAR POSTS
Hot Chocolate Bombs Are A Tik Tok Trend We Can Get Behind Because...DELICIOUS
Last Word Game: Sports That Would Be Funnier Played Naked
There Are Hobbit Homes For Rent In Rhode Island
Trader Joe's Has All The Holiday Treats
Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios Are Coming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE