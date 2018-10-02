Wonky Donkey Grandma Gives Us LIFE

This Scottish Grandma going viral reading The Wonky Donkey book to her grandson has us C-R-Y-I-N-G. Literally…in tears. Because she can barely get through it…





The book was released in 2009, but has gotten popular again. You can buy it on Amazon HERE

The book’s illustrator is certainly enjoying the viral fame the Scottish Grandma has given the book!

Our lovable ass is making a bit of a sweet stink, taking 4 spots in the Top 10 NZ Children's & Teens bestsellers charts.

Things haven't been this crazy since #WonkyDonkey was born 9 years ago! Thanks Scottish Granny for starting a new Wonky wave of wonder! https://t.co/MgUPKHQMVl pic.twitter.com/qZ9ZwxUOsa — Katz Cowley Illustrator (@KatzCowley) September 24, 2018

SHE’S GOT HER OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW! CLICK HERE FOR THE HYSTERICAL VIDEO

And oh yeah…there is a song that goes with it. CLICK HERE FOR THE MUSIC VIDEO

