Wonky Donkey Grandma Gives Us LIFE

This Scottish Grandma going viral reading The Wonky Donkey book to her grandson has us C-R-Y-I-N-G.  Literally…in tears.  Because she can barely get through it…


The book was released in 2009, but has gotten popular again.  You can buy it on Amazon HERE

The book’s illustrator is certainly enjoying the viral fame the Scottish Grandma has given the book!

SHE’S GOT HER OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW!  CLICK HERE FOR THE HYSTERICAL VIDEO

And oh yeah…there is a song that goes with it.  CLICK HERE FOR THE MUSIC VIDEO

 

