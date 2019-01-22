Women Claim To Have “Twerk Addiction”

Now this is doing too much!

The stars of a video taken on a St. Louis freeway that showed two people on top of a moving Suburban twerking have come forward with a shocking admission.

The women who are part of a rap group called Gango said that they were shooting a music video for their song “Twerk Sum.”

One member of the group told the River Front Times that she can’t help herself when it comes to the dance, “I got a twerk addiction. It doesn’t matter where we at, we can’t stop twerking. We could be outside, and we could just be walking and twerking…it doesn’t matter as long as we’re having fun.”

The video has racked up over 400K views since it was posted online.

🎙️Attention residents & commuters. This is a public service announcement: Don’t twerk on cars on I-64 or any other #stl highway. 🤦🏽‍♀️ It’s frowned upon in the law enforcement community. 😐 Now, back to your regularly scheduled tweets. 🎙️ #JustStop #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/ciPmS4gS44 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 18, 2019

But hey!! Shout out to I-64!!