Woman’s Naughty Christmas Light Display Annoys Neighbors
A woman in Lenexa, Kansas has turned on her Christmas lights and turned off some of her neighbors.
24-year-old Shelby Gash created a naughty display on her roof. Most people knew what it was but a local news station asked her directly. Shelby said the Christmas lights are shaped like, “A giant glowing d**k.” Oh my.
Initially, some people in the neighborhood thought it was hilarious but after hearing about how some parents were upset by the large phallic symbol, Shelby took it down.
It only lasted for 4 days.