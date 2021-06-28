      Weather Alert

Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:55am

If you happened to be watching the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, you might have noticed a fan holding a cardboard sign overhanging into the road knocked Tony Martin off his bike. That caused a huge pile up accident, and now event organizers say they plan to sue the woman responsible. The only problem is, they have to find her first.  According to regional newspaper Ouest France the woman who was wearing a yellow jacket fled the scene and has yet to be found.

Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain-Victorious and Dutch rider Wout van Aert of Jumbo Visma, who ran over Martin before falling head over heels, had both been amongst the favorites to win the first stage hilltop finish, but both were badly delayed.

Two Ineos riders, Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart, both lost time, while champion Tadej Pogačar saw his righthand man Marc Hirschi badly hurt.

 

MORE HERE

 

