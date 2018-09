Chicken nuggets, fresh from the oven, are seen in this May 2, 2010 photo. Kids love chicken nuggets, but Consumer Reports says watch out for fat and salt. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

Alexa Greenfield is the fan at the U.S. Open who was caught on camera dunking her chicken tenders into her Coke.

Apparently this move was her dad’s idea, and thinks it has potential as a new condiment. OK slow down, Alexa.

So this happened at the US Open today… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018

The moment went viral, which Alexa says was totally unexpected. TMZ caught up with her to ask about her weird food habit.

