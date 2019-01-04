Woman Wakes Up To Find Intruder In Dog Bed

Benton wasn’t much of a guard dog.

A Wisconsin woman had a bizarre start to her New Year’s Day when she found a strange man sleeping next to her 150-pound Mastiff, Benton, in his bed. Lynn Sarver and her house-guest both didn’t recognize the guy, so they called the police who arrived and woke the confused man and asked if he knew where he was.

After he put his glasses on and looked around, the man realized he was in the wrong house. Lynn said the man is roughly 21 years old and lives two houses down with his mom. She said he cooperated with officers and apologized for the awkward encounter. He mistakenly entered Sarver’s home through an unlocked side door after having too much to drink during a New Year’s Eve celebration. She did not press charges.