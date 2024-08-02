99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Woman Surprises Sorority Sister Saying She’s A Kidney Match

August 2, 2024 7:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A woman in Ohio named Megan Schultz is giving her old sorority sister a kidney, even though they hadn’t seen each other in 10 years. Megan got tested after she saw something about Jessica Hause’s kidney search on social media.  Turned out, she was a match!  Megan gave Jess the good news on FaceTime!

 

@jesshause11 I’m still in complete & utter shock…I FOUND MY MATCH!!!! I couldn’t have prayed for anyone better. She’s one of my best friends from college, my sorority sister & friend of 18 years and is now family. We lived together, traveled together and had the time of our lives together in college. I’m speechless of her courage, strength, selflessness & pure heart. I’m so incredibly lucky to have so many amazing memories with her through college and now on this journey we will go through together. She is forever my hero, and the type of person I aspire to become. She is saving my life and I am forever grateful 🤍 Please God protect us both. I love you with my entire heart and being, Meggie 🤍 @megan_sch2 #kidneytransplant #kidneydonor #kidneydisease #ckd #ESRD #kidneydonor #kidneydonation #transplant #sororitysisters #pibetaphi #osu #osupiphi #osualumni #piphi #fyp #explore #thegiftoflife #hero #sisters #angel #lifesaving #organdonor #organdonation #explorepage ♬ original sound – jesshause

They had been friends for 18 years and the video of their story has 1 million views on TikTok alone with hundreds of thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments!

MORE HERE

More about:
GMA
Jessica Hause
kidney donation
Megan Schultz
sorority sister
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
5

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE