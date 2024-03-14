Woman Starts Ride Share Group For One Man

Source: YouTube

For years, in the rain or cold, Bill Moczulewski walked six miles to work at the local Walmart in Cabot, Arkansas as a nightshift janitor—but that all changed the day a woman stopped and offered him a ride.

Christy Conrad learned that despite being legally blind he was getting to work no matter what kind of weather he had to walk through. He used to ride a bike…until he got hit by a car. But Christy has her own family and couldn’t always be there, so she started a Facebook group to seek other volunteers who could give him a lift. Mr. Bill’s Village soon attracted over a thousand members who wanted to keep an eye out for the man walking in a camouflage jacket at sunset or sunrise.

One group member said it’s now like a competition, ‘Who can give Bill a ride today?’ “There’s a lot of good people in this world, all over the place,” Bill told Steve Harman brought CBS cameras to meet him.

After seeing the TV news story shared across the world, Christy cried—but all “happy tears”. “I hope if anyone takes anything from this, it would be: use the Golden Rule. Treat others the way you would want to be treated,” she wrote on the Mr. Bill’s Village Facebook Page. “When you see a need, fill it if possible!”

A local car dealer wanted to gift Bill a vehicle, but since he’s not allowed to drive, the car was donated to Christy saying ‘It takes a village.’