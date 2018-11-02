Woman Set To Marry A Ghost…Ryan Reynolds Thinks It’s His Wife

She claims to have gotten with at least 20 ghosts and now says she’s engaged to one. And Ryan Reynolds is confused…more on that in a sec.

First of all…let ‘s meet Amethyst Realm. She said she cheated on her fiancé with a ghost and has since has had 20 ghost lovers. Now, she said a ghost asked her to get married during trip to celebrate their 9 month “relationship.”

She said, “There was no going down on one knee, he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.” The woman said her friends and family have embraced her unusual engagement and now she is planning her big day as a “Pagan” ceremony.

In fact, Amethyst even said that this engagement is more satisfying than her previous living fiancé. She said, “Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved. Feelings I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men.”

OK.

Now back to Ryan Reynolds…he noticed a similarity and trolled his wife and it’s perfect.