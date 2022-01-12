      Weather Alert

Woman Saves Kids Frozen Pond

Jan 12, 2022 @ 7:25am

The sheriff’s office in a Colorado county is commending a woman for her quick action in saving some kids who had fallen into a frozen pond. 

 

Four kids were playing on an icy pond at an apartment complex when three of them fell in. 23-year-old Dusti Talavera saw it happened and jumped into action and pulled a four-year-old girl and and 11-year-old boy out.

She attempted to help the third child, a six-year-old girl, but was struggling. That’s when a 16-year-old boy…one of their cousins went in to help. He threw in a rope. He pulled us out,” Talavera noted. Meanwhile, the six-year-old was not breathing and had no pulse when deputies arrived. They performed chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth. She was now listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

TAGS
Apartment Colorado icy pond rescue
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Bob Saget Has Passed Away
Adele Day
New "Ozark" Season 4 Trailer
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On