Woman Saves Kids Frozen Pond

The sheriff’s office in a Colorado county is commending a woman for her quick action in saving some kids who had fallen into a frozen pond.
Four kids were playing on an icy pond at an apartment complex when three of them fell in. 23-year-old Dusti Talavera saw it happened and jumped into action and pulled a four-year-old girl and and 11-year-old boy out.
She attempted to help the third child, a six-year-old girl, but was struggling. That’s when a 16-year-old boy…one of their cousins went in to help. He threw in a rope. He pulled us out,” Talavera noted. Meanwhile, the six-year-old was not breathing and had no pulse when deputies arrived. They performed chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth. She was now listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.