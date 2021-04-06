Woman Mortified After Her Husband Keeps Fake Proposing To Her All Over Disney World
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A Disneyland sign is posted at an empty entrance to Disneyland on September 30, 2020 in Anaheim, California. Disney is laying off 28,000 workers amid the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on theme parks. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Good thing they are already married, otherwise this woman might say “no”.
A TikToker shared a video about all of the times her husband fake proposed to her during their Disney vacay.
In the video you can see she’s mortified and embarrassed but that doesn’t stop him. He randomly drops to one knee at various places throughout the park.
Users are reacting to the fake proposals saying “Omg this makes me so anxious. After the second time I just would have flown home by myself”. Another user wrote “Tell me you have social anxiety without telling you have social anxiety”.
The TikToker added a comment stating that his real proposal was very romantic and private at home.