Woman Modeling High Heels Falls, Breaks Every Bone in Her Body

A tweet showing a woman modeling some super high heel shoes has gone viral and it’s incredibly funny.

I have to make a confession. One of my favorite things in the world is watching people fall. I know, it’s bad karma to laugh at others’ misfortune. But, as long as their fall doesn’t result in serious injury, I’m going to laugh…hard.

I even subscribe to a subreddit called Children Falling Over. It’s good for a nice laugh when one is needed.

When I happened across this tweet the other day, I watched it non-stop for easily 3 minutes, laughing harder and harder with each loop. I hope it provides you with as much joy as it has me.

In all my years of watching people fall, I have never seen anything like that. She twisted and contorted like she’s made of rubber. And in case you’re wondering, here is my favorite of all time.