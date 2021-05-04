Woman Matched With Ben Affleck Rejected Him Thinking It Was A Catfish
Man it’s got to be hard to be single, super mega famous, and try to find love on dating apps. That’s true for Ben Affleck. A woman named Nivine Jay posted a video Ben sent her on Instagram after she unmatched with him on an elite dating app called Raya. Nivine played a sorority girl in Neighbors and is the author of the love story Cry Baby.
She thought he was a catfish and bailed. After comments calling Ben a creep, she clarified the reason she posted it. She wasn’t making fun of him, she explained but rather herself for not recognizing it was really him. “It was just meant to be funny.” #ragrets
MORE HERE