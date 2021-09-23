Woman Gets A Message In A Bottle From Her Dad 95 Years Later

Boat captain Jennifer Dowker gives tours of shipwrecks in her glass bottom boat, and came across a green glass bottle with a note inside one day while cleaning boat windows. After carefully removing the wet paper from the bottle, she realized it had been cast into the water nearly one hundred years ago. Then she posted it on social media to try to track down family members of the person who wrote the note in 1926.
She found George Morrow’s daughter, who believes her dad tossed the bottle on his 18th birthday in November of 1926. She brought a notebook that he wrote in while serving during WWII. How cool is that?