Woman Fired Via Text Message Over Maternity Leave

According to the woman who was fired, her manager texted her to tell her that it “wasn’t a good time for her maternity leave”.

Do you smell that? That’s the scent of a lawsuit. You’ll notice it smells a lot like money. And that’s because this woman is probably going to be getting a lot of it after she was fired via text message. Why was she fired? If you ask Kameisha Denton, she will tell you it’s because she had to take maternity leave. And it looks like that’s exactly the reason she was fired.

Kameisha works at a sub shop in Washington state. She noticed that she hadn’t been scheduled for any shifts so she texted her manager to ask about it and this is the reply she got.

Kameisha asks “is this allowed” in her facebook post. And the answer is a resounding “no”. It most certainly is not allowed.

Kameisha has since landed on her feet with several job offers having been thrown her way after she posted the screen shot. The manager who fired her for taking maternity leave has since resigned. The Jersey Mike’s franchise owner Tim Trieb had this to say.

It should have never ever happened. It’s our policy to treat everybody equally.

All’s well that ends well.